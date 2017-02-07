BRIEF-Stewart reports Q4 EPS $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 7 DryShips Inc
* DryShips Inc. reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2016
* DryShips Inc - Qtrly voyage revenues $12.8 million versus $23.8 million; net loss attributable to dryships common stockholders $84.6 million versus $527.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
* Banc of California - Special committee of its board received final report of independent investigation into previously disclosed "blogger allegations"