BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy reports Q4 loss of $0.53/shr
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney Co - Q1 revenue $14,784 million versus $15,244 million
* Walt Disney Co qtrly media networks revenue $6,233 million versus $6,332 million
* Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 6% to $4.6 billion
* Walt Disney Co - Cable networks revenues for quarter decreased 2% to $4.4 billion and operating income decreased 11% to $0.9 billion
* Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 7% to $2.5 billion
* The Walt Disney Company reports first quarter earnings for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.55 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.55
* Q1 revenue view $15.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney Co - Decrease in cable networks operating income for quarter was due to a "decrease at ESPN"
* Walt Disney - "Decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth" in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results