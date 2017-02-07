Feb 7 Inphi Corp

* Inphi Corporation announces Q4 and FY 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $80.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $76 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inphi Corp sees Q1 GAAP results are expected to be in a range between net loss of $10.0 million to net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.24- $0.27 per diluted share

* Inphi Corp sees Q1 GAAP based gross margin is expected to be 53.4% - 54.7%

* Inphi Corp sees Q1 non-GAAP net income is expected to be in range of $19.2 million to $20.2 million, or $0.43 - $0.45 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $83.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S