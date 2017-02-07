BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Inphi Corp
* Inphi Corporation announces Q4 and FY 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $80.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $76 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inphi Corp sees Q1 GAAP results are expected to be in a range between net loss of $10.0 million to net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.24- $0.27 per diluted share
* Inphi Corp sees Q1 GAAP based gross margin is expected to be 53.4% - 54.7%
* Inphi Corp sees Q1 non-GAAP net income is expected to be in range of $19.2 million to $20.2 million, or $0.43 - $0.45 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $83.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.