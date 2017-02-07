BRIEF-Vecima sees FY sales $73.5 million to $81.5 million
* Qtrly sales from continuing operations c$20.2 million versus c$24.6 million
Feb 7 Kforce Inc
* Kforce reports fourth quarter revenues of $326.0 million and eps of $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 revenue $326 million versus I/B/E/S view $327.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenues of $330 million to $335 million
* Sees Q1 earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $327.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
HAMBURG, Feb 9 German prosecutors said they were not investigating the German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil or other members of Volkswagen's supervisory board in connection with an emissions scandal.