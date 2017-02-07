BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Lumentum Holdings Inc
* Lumentum announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 revenue $265 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.5 million
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.54
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $250 million to $265 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $264.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.