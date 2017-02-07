BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Jive Software Inc
* Jive Software Inc says short-term billings were $65.5 million for Q4, an increase of 9% year-over-year
* Jive Software Inc says change in short-term billings is expected to be negative 10% to 0% for Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $51.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $51 million
* Q4 revenue $51.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.