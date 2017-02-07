UPDATE 2-Smith & Nephew hurt by tough markets in China and Gulf states
* Shares down 2.4 pct (Adds CEO comments, further analyst reaction, updates shares)
Feb 7 Plains All American Pipeline LP
* Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings report fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly adjusted net income per unit $0.37
* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.14
* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly revenues $5,952 million versus $4,996 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board has approved a 3.4 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend, increasing it to 30 cents per share compared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates prices in paragraph 2)