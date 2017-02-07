Feb 8 Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 Imports, Inc. reiterates fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial guidance

* Pier 1 Imports Inc says customers responded positively to our seasonal and holiday assortments in december

* Pier 1 Imports Inc says strong execution across board enabled us to achieve slightly positive comparable sales growth of 0.6% quarter-to-date through January