BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 New Relic Inc
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $68.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenue between $70.3 million and $71.3 million
* Sees Q4 revenue between $70.3 million and $71.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 34% and 36%
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.14 and $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $69.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.