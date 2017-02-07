BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Assurant Inc
* Assurant reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Assurant Inc qtrly net investment income $135.4 million versus $157.4 million
* Qtrly net earned premiums, fees, other income from global housing, global lifestyle,global preneed segments was $1.54 billion versus $1.60 billion
* Assurant Inc - sees full year 2017 Assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results
* Assurant Inc - sees full year 2017 Assurant operating earnings per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.