Feb 8 Regional Management Corp

* Regional Management Corp. announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $64 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regional Management Corp - provision for credit losses in q4 of 2016 was $19.4 million versus $11.4 million in prior-year period

* Regional Management Corp - plans to open between 10 and 15 de novo branches during 2017