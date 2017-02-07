Feb 7 Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.15

* Q4 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $29.1 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Pzena Investment Management Inc - average assets under management for Q4 of 2016 were $28.5 billion, an increase of 6.3 percent from $26.8 billion for Q3 of 2016