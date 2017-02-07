BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Farmer Bros. Co
* Farmer Bros. Co. reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share $1.20
* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $139 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $143.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.