Feb 7 CNO Financial Group Inc

* CNO financial group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.49

* CNO Financial Group Inc qtrly total revenues $1,004.9 million versus $969.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $974.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CNO Financial Group Inc says Q4 book value per common share increased to $25.82 from $22.49 at 4Q15

* CNO Financial Group Inc says Q4 book value per common share increased to $25.82 from $22.49 at 4Q15

* CNO Financial Group Inc says Q4 book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased to $22.02 from $20.05 at 4Q15