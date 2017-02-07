Feb 7 CNO Financial Group Inc
* CNO financial group reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.49
* CNO Financial Group Inc qtrly total revenues $1,004.9
million versus $969.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $974.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CNO Financial Group Inc says Q4 book value per common
share increased to $25.82 from $22.49 at 4Q15
* CNO Financial Group Inc says Q4 book value per diluted
share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income,
increased to $22.02 from $20.05 at 4Q15
