UPDATE 2-Smith & Nephew hurt by tough markets in China and Gulf states
* Shares down 2.4 pct (Adds CEO comments, further analyst reaction, updates shares)
Feb 7 Jack Henry & Associates Inc
* Jack henry & associates ends second quarter fiscal 2017 with 5% increase in revenue
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $348.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $346.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.4 pct (Adds CEO comments, further analyst reaction, updates shares)
* Says board has approved a 3.4 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend, increasing it to 30 cents per share compared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates prices in paragraph 2)