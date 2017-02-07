BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.91
* Q4 revenue $27.6 million versus $19.8 million
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co sees 2017 basic earnings per share $2.25 - $2.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.