BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 sales $339.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 3 to 5 percent
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Implementations underway for approximately $130 million in annualized new business won in past five quarters
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Company confirms sales and eps outlook for fiscal 2017
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - As sales increase in remainder of fiscal 2017, we expect to improve operating leverage and margins
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income in range of $1.15 to $1.20 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.