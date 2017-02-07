BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Powell Industries Inc
* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $110.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New orders placed during Q1 of fiscal 2017 totaled $91 million compared to $111 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $271 million compared to $291 million as of September 30, 2016
* Q2 2017 revenue is not likely to improve sequentially from Q1
* Continues to expect to report a net loss in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.