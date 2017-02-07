Feb 7 O'Reilly Automotive Inc

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc says sales for Q4 ended December 31, 2016, increased $150 million, or 8%, to $2.10 billion from $1.95 billion for same period one year ago

* Sees Q1 comparable store sales 2% to 4%

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc says Greg Johnson and Jeff Shaw have been promoted to co-presidents of O'Reilly

* Sees FY 2017 comparable store sales 3% to 5%

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue $9.1 billion to $9.3 billion

* Sees Q1 diluted earnings per share $2.78 to $2.88

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.54, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.26, revenue view $9.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.05 to $12.15

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $470 million to $500 million