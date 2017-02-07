BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Yum China announces appointment of Joey Wat as president and chief operating officer of Yum China and Johnson Huang as general manager of KFC, Yum China
* Says Wat previously served as chief executive officer of company's KFC business
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.