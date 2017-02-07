Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc

* Yum China reports full year operating profit of $640 million, up 31% year-over-year led by margin expansion and new unit openings; board authorizes share repurchase program

* Yum China Holdings Inc says board of directors authorized Yum China to repurchase up to $300 million of shares of common stock

* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly earnings per share $0.23

* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Yum China Holdings Inc says "right now, our top priority is consistently delivering positive same-store sales growth"

* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly same-store sales were flat, with an increase of 1% at KFC, offset by a decline of 3% at Pizza Hut casual dining

* Yum China Holdings Inc says qtrly total revenues $1,978 million versus $2,048 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: