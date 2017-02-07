Feb 7 Gamco Investors Inc

* Gamco Investors, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 revenue $100 million versus $90.3 million

* Gamco Investors Inc - Average AUM were $39.3 billion for Q4 of 2016 versus $39.9 billion for Q3 of 2016