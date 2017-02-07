BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Indigo Books and Music Inc
* Indigo reports Q3 results: Continued strong revenue growth of 4.5%
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.51
* Q3 revenue C$400.3 million
* Indigo Books and Music Inc- Comparable sales, which includes both online sales and comparable store sales, increased by 3.8% in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.