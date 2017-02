Feb 7 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pieris announces management transition

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Lance Thibault of Danforth Advisors, is assuming role of acting Chief Financial Officer

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Darlene Deptula-Hicks has submitted her resignation, effective today, to pursue other interests

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Pieris also announced termination of its atm common stock sales agreement, originally entered into on October 5, 2016