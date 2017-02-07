Feb 7 Tidewater Inc

* Tidewater reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q3 loss per share $6.32

* Q3 revenue $129.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater Inc - Included in net loss for quarter was $253.4 million ($253.4 million after-tax, or $5.38 per share) in non-cash asset impairment charges

* Tidewater Inc - Actively engaged with its lenders and noteholders with respect to potential restructuring of company's various debt arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: