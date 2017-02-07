BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc
* Mediagrif reports results for its third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Richard Lampron has stepped down from his position as Chief Operating Officer as of February 6, 2017
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc - Claude Roy, Chief Executive Officer, will take over some of responsibilities of Richard Lampron
* Technologies Interactives Mediagrif Inc qtrly revenues up 4% to reach $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.