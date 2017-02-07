BRIEF-Stewart reports Q4 EPS $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 7 Amgen Inc
* FDA approves Amgen's Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), first new treatment in more than a decade for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients on hemodialysis
* Amgen Inc- Based on doses expected to be used in clinical practice, monthly costs of Parsabiv and Sensipar should be comparable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
* Banc of California - Special committee of its board received final report of independent investigation into previously disclosed "blogger allegations"