BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Euronet Worldwide Inc
* Euronet Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $519.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $503 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $0.73
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.