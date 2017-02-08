Feb 8 W. R. Grace & Co :
* Grace reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $440.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $437.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.55
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.43 -- Thomson Reuters
* Grace announced today that its board of directors has
authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $250 million
* W. R. Grace & Co sees sales growth to be in range of 3%-6%
in 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters
* New share repurchase program expected to be completed over
next 24 to 36 months at discretion of management
* w. r. Grace & co says expect 2017 adjusted free cash flow
to be in range of $265 to $275 million
* Board of directors has approved an increase in co's
regular annual cash dividend rate from $0.68 to $0.84 per common
share
