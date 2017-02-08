Feb 8 Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc
* ATS reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
* Qtrly revenues were $237.4 million, 14% lower than a year
ago
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view c$228.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly period end order backlog was $632 million, 16
percent higher than at December 27, 2015
* Says qtrly order bookings were $284 million, a 25 percent
increase from Q3 of fiscal 2016
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- on February 8, 2017,
company announced that Andrew Hider had been appointed chief
executive officer of ATS
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Current CEO Anthony
Caputo will be stepping down and resigning from board of
directors on February 15th, 2017
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Hider will assume
leadership of ATS on March 6, 2017
