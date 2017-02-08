BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Daqo New Energy Corp
* Daqo New Energy announces initial production at its new phase 3A polysilicon facility in Xinjiang to increase polysilicon capacity to 18,000 mt per annum
* Daqo New Energy - With initial production started, co expects full production run rate of 18,000 mt/annum at Xinjiang polysilicon facilities by Q1 2017 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.