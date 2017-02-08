UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson sees outflows even as full-year assets rise
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Feb 8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Has entered into a cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Three existing members of board will concurrently not stand for reelection
* Three existing members of board will concurrently not stand for reelection
* Board has agreed to continue ongoing process of refreshing board by appointing three new independent directors
* Elliott has also agreed to certain customary standstill provisions, as well as to support integrated plan
* Board will also form a financial policy committee
* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three directors, including D'Souza, incumbent director and one of new directors
* Says financial policy committee will assist, advise board on issues relating to operating plan, capital allocation policy
* Financial policy committee will be comprised of three directors, including Francisco D'Souza, an incumbent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments