BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Performance Food Group Co
* Performance Food Group Company reports second-quarter and first-half fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 sales $4.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Confirms fiscal 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA growth outlook to be in 7 percent to 9 percent range on a 52 week to 52 week basis
* Performance Food Group - confirms fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS growth outlook to be in range of 27 percent to 31 percent to $1.23 to $1.27 on a 52 week to 52 week basis
* Qtrly total case volume increased 5.6 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Performance Food Group Co - PFG expects that adjusted EBITDA growth will build sequentially from third to Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Performance Food Group Co - PFG also confirms its second-half fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth outlook to be in mid-to-high teens range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.