Feb 8 Carlyle Group Lp

* The Carlyle Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlyle Group Lp - "Disappointed with losses in our hedge fund business" in 2016

* Carlyle Group Lp - "Focused on raising $100 billion in new capital over several years"

* Carlyle Group Lp- Distributable earnings of $7 million on a pre-tax basis for Q4 2016

* Carlyle Group Lp - Qtrly revenue $436 million versus $491 million

* Q4 revenue view $545.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlyle Group Lp- Distributable earnings per common unit of $0.00 in Q4 2016, on a post-tax basis

* Carlyle Group Lp - Quarter-end AUM was $157.6 billion versus $182.6 billion last year

* Carlyle Group Lp- Q4 economic net income of $6 million on a pre-tax basis

* Carlyle Group Lp - $3.5 billion in gross new capital raised and $2.7 billion raised on a net basis after redemptions in Q4 2016