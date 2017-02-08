BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports January traffic
* January load factor 76.3 percent versus 77.5 percent year ago
* Company flew 9.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in January 2017, an increase of 4.6 percent
* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion in January 2017, compared with January 2016 ASMS of 11.5 billion
* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion in January 2017, compared with January 2016 ASMS of 11.5 billion
* Southwest Airlines Co - Company continues to expect its Q1 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to be flat to down one percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.