Feb 8 Lindsay Corp :

* Lindsay chief executive officer, Rick Parod, announces intention to retire

* Lindsay Corp - board of directors has retained Spencer Stuart, a executive recruiting firm to assist in search for a CEO

* To retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests.

* Lindsay Corp - board will conduct a thorough search to identify a new CEO