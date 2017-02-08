BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Camtek Ltd
* Camtek announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue rose 14 percent to $29.3 million
* Camtek Ltd - Q1 revenue guidance at around, or possibly slightly better than, Q4 levels, represents approximately 20% year-over-year growth
* Camtek Ltd - expect operating margin to continue to improve in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.