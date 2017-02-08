Feb 8 Camtek Ltd

* Camtek announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue rose 14 percent to $29.3 million

* Camtek Ltd - Q1 revenue guidance at around, or possibly slightly better than, Q4 levels,

* Camtek Ltd - Q1 revenue guidance at around, or possibly slightly better than, Q4 levels, represents approximately 20% year-over-year growth

