BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co -
* Goodyear reports fourth quarter, full-year 2016 results; announces increase to share repurchase program
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share $2.14
* Q4 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.88 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect raw material inflation to be a significant headwind in 2017
* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.1 million, down 2 percent from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.