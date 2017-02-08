BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Goldcorp Inc -
* Goldcorp announces acquisition of gold stream at El Morro
* Deal for cash consideration of $65 million
* El Morro deposit is part of Nuevaunión, a 50/50 joint venture with Teck Resources that combines Relincho and El Morro deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.