Feb 8 RBC Bearings Inc

* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $146.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.7 million

* Gross margin for Q3 of fiscal 2017 was $52.4 million compared to $53.5 million for same period last year

* RBC Bearings Inc - Backlog, as of December 31, 2016, was $349.1 million compared to $351.3 million as of December 26, 2015

* Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of net sales would have been 37.9 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2017 compared to 37.5 percent