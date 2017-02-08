Feb 8 RBC Bearings Inc
* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2017 third
quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $146.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.7 million
* Gross margin for Q3 of fiscal 2017 was $52.4 million
compared to $53.5 million for same period last year
* RBC Bearings Inc - Backlog, as of December 31, 2016, was
$349.1 million compared to $351.3 million as of December 26,
2015
* Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of net sales would
have been 37.9 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2017 compared to 37.5
percent
