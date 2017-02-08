Feb 8 Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Thermon reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $64.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc - qtrly backlog of $105.0 million, an increase of 30 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue down about 7 percent

* FY 2017 revenue view $271.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc- Continues to experience project construction delays by customers and deferral of capital and maintenance spending for Q4

* Thermon Group Holdings - Revenue guidance reflects anticipated revenue decline of approximately 7 percent for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016