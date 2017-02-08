BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 8 Concurrent Computer Corp
* Concurrent Computer Corp -total revenue for year is expected to be flat to slightly up from 2016 revenue of $61.1 million
* Concurrent reports second quarter fy2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $15.5 million versus $14.9 million
* Concurrent Computer Corp says reiterated its fiscal 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.