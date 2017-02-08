UPDATE 2-Trump's tax talk pushes euro zone bond yields up, Greek yields tumble
* Euro zone periphery bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
Feb 8 Eurotin Inc
* Eurotin announces proposed private placement and shares for debt transaction
* Eurotin Inc - Intends to complete a private placement of up to 20 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share
* Eurotin Inc - Funds raised pursuant to offering will be used by company for further development of its Oropesa Tin deposit
* Eurotin - In conjunction with offering, co announces proposed shares for debt transaction in which co proposes to issue 24 million shares at $0.05/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters LPC) - Red-hot investor demand for US leveraged loans is helping institutions not bound by federal lending guidelines to lead and sell aggressive deals that traditional arranging banks are unable to provide.
* Fitch rates Delaware's $225 mln GO bonds 'AAA'; outlook stable