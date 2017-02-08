BRIEF-Expedia Inc's qtrly earnings per share $0.51
* Expedia Inc says gross bookings increased $1.2 billion or 8% year-over-year to $16.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016
Feb 8 Patriot One Technologies Inc
* Patriot One appoints tech sector financial professional as CFO
* Says Michael Barnsley appointed CFO
* Patriot One Technologies - Co also announces that its financial year-end will be changed from May 31 to July 31 to align year-ends of co & unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Property Trust reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Iteris reports record third quarter revenue of $22.7 million