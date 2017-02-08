UPDATE 1-Quicken Loans shakes up top management ranks
Feb 10 Quicken Loans, the second largest U.S. mortgage lender, has promoted President Jay Farner to chief executive in a shakeup of its top management, the company announced on Friday.
Feb 8 Rosetta Genomics Ltd -
* Rosetta Genomics reports preliminary rosettagx reveal(tm) financial results for the 2016 fourth quarter and year
* Reiterates 2017 rosettagx reveal revenue guidance of between $4 million and $5 million
* Says preliminary reveal revenue for Q4 of 2016 was approximately $390,000
* During Q4 of 2016, received 423 reveal orders, a 39% increase compared with 305 reveal units received in Q3 of 2016
* Expects to process between 2,500 and 3,500 reveal units during year 2017
Says reveal revenue for year ended Dec 31, 2016 was approximately $850,000
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru put former president Alejandro Toledo on its list of the country's most wanted criminals on Friday after a judge issued an international warrant over allegations he took $20 million in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht.
AllianceBernstein LP reports a 5.5 percent passive stake in Oshkosh Corp as of Dec 31, 2016