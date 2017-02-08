Feb 8 Rosetta Genomics Ltd -
* Rosetta Genomics reports preliminary rosettagx reveal(tm)
financial results for the 2016 fourth quarter and year
* Reiterates 2017 rosettagx reveal revenue guidance of
between $4 million and $5 million
* Says preliminary reveal revenue for Q4 of 2016 was
approximately $390,000
* During Q4 of 2016, received 423 reveal orders, a 39%
increase compared with 305 reveal units received in Q3 of 2016
* Expects to process between 2,500 and 3,500 reveal units
during year 2017
* Says reveal revenue for year ended Dec 31, 2016 was
approximately $850,000
