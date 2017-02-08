BRIEF-Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 8 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter appoints Dr. Stephen Oesterle to its board
* Appointment brings total number serving on board to 12
Feb 9 Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue surged more than 50 percent for the second straight quarter, helped by rising demand for its graphics chips and strength in rapidly growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 500 0.58 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct (Updates to market close)