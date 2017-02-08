BRIEF-Web.com Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* web.com reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 8 Malvern Bancorp Inc
* Malvern Bancorp Inc announces private placement of $25 million of subordinated notes
* Malvern Bancorp Inc -notes are non-callable for five years, have a stated maturity of February 15, 2027, and bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.125 pct per year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016