BRIEF-S&P affirms Brazil 'BB/B' sovereign ratings
* S&P - Brazil 'BB/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative
Feb 8 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $90 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter provides for a revolving credit facility with an initial size of $90 million
* Condor hospitality trust - commitment letter includes an accordion feature that would allow company to increase size of facility to $400 million
* Condor hospitality trust inc - facility matures in two years and has an automatic one-year extension upon completion of specific capital achievements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court that refused to declare insolvent two subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the latest setback in a protracted legal battle to solve Brazil's largest bankruptcy case on record.
* Moody's assigns AAA to Delaware's $225 m Ser. 2017 GO bonds; Outlook stable