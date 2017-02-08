Feb 8 Prospero Silver Corp

* Prospero provides project updates for 2017

* Joint venture negotiations are on-going for company's most advanced project, El Petate

* Two of company's100%-owned projects, Santa Maria del oro and Pachuca se, have been advanced to drill-ready status

* Additional field work is completed at Bermudez to bring project to drill-ready/joint venture status & drill permits will be sought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: